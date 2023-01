PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The holiday shopping season may be over, but experts say there are still deals out there for shoppers in January.

According to savings and deals expert Kristin McGrath, with offers.com, shoppers can find the best deals on beauty gift sets, bedding, fitness equipment, gym memberships and winter apparel.

However, McGrath warns that shoppers should avoid buying big-ticket items in January like mattresses, major appliances and jewelry.