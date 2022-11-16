PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The holiday season is approaching quickly, and parents have to act quick if they want the hottest toys for their kids.

The Toy Insider’s Chief Toy Officer, Laurie Schacht, discussed the latest toys from stuffed animals to video games.

According to Schacht, one of 2022’s hottest toys is the Fischer Price DJ Bouncin’ Beats.

Schacht said this “cutest little dance partner” teaches ABC’s, counting, colors and the user can record a message to be played back.

“It’s a good one because the kids are getting up, they’re dancing, they’re active, they’re having a lot of fun too,” Schacht says.

According to Schacht, Squishmallows are another hot toy in 2022.

The Chief Toy Officer said both kids and adults love the toy noting the different kinds of Squishmallows on the market.

“So, there’s all kinds of squads –food squads, holiday-themed ones — they come in different sizes, 16 inches, eight inches, different price points.”

Schacht pointed out that the high-in-demand Squishmallows also have a names and back stories.

Another popular toy this year is Nintendo Switch Sports, Schacht said.

“Kids are not just sitting on a couch playing a video game. They are up, they are active and they are into the game,” Schacht explained.

Nintendo Switch Sports features six different games including soccer, volleyball and badminton. Schacht noted users can play opponents in the same room or challenge friends online.

With over 120 different songs, Schacht said the Ruckus FX music-maker is another popular toy this year.

“Each one gives a different beat or different sound,” Schacht said.

Combining physical and video game play, Schacht said the Adventures with Peach Lego set is another popular toy of 2022.

Schacht said users can build a maze with the Lego set and virtually play the course.

For the latest trends in toys and to learn how to snag some deals, visit The Toy Insider website.