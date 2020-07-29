Wallet Wednesday: Gig work from home

Eric Nalbone, VP of Marketing for Drum, joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As unemployment soars and the pandemic continues, more people are looking for different ways to make ends meet.

How can gig workers thrive in the COVID-19 climate? Eric Nalbone is VP of Marketing for Drum, a new platform launched to fill the gap while workers are looking to make extra money.

He joined AM Extra to share tips and ideas on being a gig worker from home.