Wallet Wednesday: Housing trends in Portland

KOIN News AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The average interest rate on all 30-year loans closed by millennials in January dropped to 3.94%, down slightly from 3.95% in December. according to Yahoo! Finance.

But what does that mean for you?

For Wallet Wednesday, Emily spoke with housing expert Mat Ishbia of United Wholesale Mortgage about why Portland saw more closed mortgages over the last 90 days than almost any other part of the country, and what the area can expect its housing market to look like throughout 2020.

