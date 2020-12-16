Wallet Wednesday: Online tools to manage your finances

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As more people stay home during the pandemic, many are turning to digital and financial technology to help complete everyday tasks like shopping and banking.

Millions of people — especially older adults — still aren’t confident in how to use those tools, leaving them vulnerable to financial troubles, fraud, and isolation. Lisa Marsh Ryerson, president of AARP Foundation, joined AM Extra to talk about resources available to help everyone become more tech savvy.