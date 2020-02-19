Wallet Wednesday: Planning a wedding

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As always on Valentine’s Day, a day filled with romance, tons of people got engaged.
Once the excitement starts to recede, couples are often shocked to find out the amount of financial planning a wedding takes.
For Wallet Wednesday, Derek Williams with Country Financial joined Jenny & Emily to talk strategies for planing the big day.
