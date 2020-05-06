Wallet Wednesday: Price gouging vs. ‘supply and demand’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One particularly disheartening trend we tend to see during times of crisis is people attempting to take advantage of vulnerable citizens.
Price gouging has become a major issue throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Portland Better Business Bureau‘s Danielle Kane joined AM Extra to talk about ways you can protect yourself.
