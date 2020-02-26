Wallet Wednesday: Retirement and the changing job market

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With more and more business owners reaching retirement age, the job market is set to go through some significant changes over the next decade.
For Wallet Wednesday, Danielle Kane from the Better Business Bureau joined AM Extra to talk about how business owners and employees can navigate the future.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.