PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) -- "Three feet is not enough. None of this is enough," Kathryn Henderson told Portland School Board members and staff Tuesday, Sept. 1, teary-eyed while quarantined from her home. The sixth-grade teacher and parent was one of several who urged Portland Public Schools to tighten up its contact tracing and notification system for COVID-19 infections.

"It only took three days for my son to come home from school and bring COVID into my home," Henderson added during a public comment period of Tuesday's PPS board meeting. The school board meeting was the first since school started Sept. 1.