Wallet Wednesday: The credit card’s evolution

AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The holiday season is quickly approaching — and experts have said we will likely see the effects of the pandemic in regards to how people shop.

One of the major factors in the expected change to consumer behavior is how credit cards are used.

Nathan Grant, an industry analyst with Credit Card Insider, joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about the changes and shared some tips for safe transactions.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss