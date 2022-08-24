PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is a cost millions of American families will face, but many don’t plan for.

Becoming a caregiver for a loved one with special needs or disabilities involves a lot of personal and financial sacrifice.

A new study from Fidelity Investments found that caregivers often take on this role for a decade or more and in many cases, it can take up as much time as a full-time job.

Emily Burris talked with Stacey Watson, Senior Vice President of Life Events Planning at Fidelity Investments, about ways to plan for the future and feel more emotionally and financially prepared.