PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While the holiday shopping season is in full swing, buying toys for kids can add up, especially in times of inflation.

Chief Toy Officer at the Toy Insider, Laurie Schacht joined AM Extra to share her list of top budget-friendly toys under $30 from dolls and STEM building sets to makeup kits and action figures.

Making Schacht’s toy list is the Lil’ Cuddles Laughing Baby Doll, which she points out, comes in a variety of skin tones “so kids can feel like they have a baby doll that looks just them.”

Also making the list of budget-friendly toys, is the STEM Starter Builder set — teaching kids science, technology, engineering and math skills. Schacht said the 15-piece building set teaches kids about magnets, shapes and colors.

Schacht also highlighted the Shimmer and Sparkle Beauty Kit — featuring 28 lip, cheek and eye makeup colors and nail polish. Adding a modern twist to a vanity, Schacht said “there’s a ring light and a place for the kids to put their phone so they can actually see themselves when putting on the makeup.”

Rounding out the toy list, Schacht added the action figure collection from Netflix’s “Miraculous.” Schacht said each box contains eight action figures with a total of 16 to collect.