PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the holiday season approaching, November is arguably one of the busiest months of the year to do some shopping.

From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, there are tons of deals to navigate through.

But as always, not everything is going to be a steal during this time of the year.

AM Extra was joined by Shannon Dwyer, a savings and deals expert at Offers.com to tell us what to buy, and not buy, this month.

Watch the full video in the player above.