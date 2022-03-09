Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — March is Women’s History Month, and AM Extra is celebrating the strides women have made in the world of investing.

Results from a new Fidelity Investments survey reveal that the next generation of women are breaking financial boundaries.

Lorna Kapusta, head of women’s investors and customer engagement with Fidelity Investments, joined AM Extra this morning to chat about the results of the 2022 Money Moves Study.