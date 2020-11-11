Walton Goggins previews Season 2 of ‘The Unicorn’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The hit CBS comedy The Unicorn is about to kick off its second season.
The show follows Wade, a single dad trying to get back into dating after the loss of his wife. To is amazement, he is considered a unicorn–a hot commodity for women because he is employed, attractive and has a record of commitment.
Actor Walton Goggins joined Emily and Jenny to talk more about his character and what to expect from the show this season.
