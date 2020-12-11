Want to lose weight in the new year? Check out Aesthetic Medicine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If your New Year’s resolution is weight loss — Aesthetic Medicine in Lake Oswego may be able to help.

Doctor Jerry Darm and Shana LaMarsh from Aesthetic Medicine joined AM Extra Friday morning to talk about LipoLift and how it’s different from traditional liposuction or regular surgery.

For more info, visit their website.

