PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) ---As we get ready to say good riddance to 2020 and ring in 2021, KOIN 6 News is teaming up with television stations across the country and partnering with The Souper Bowl of Caring to tackle hunger.

Food pantries and food banks across the region and nation continue to work to meet growing needs during the pandemic. Preston's Food Pantry, operated by the non-profit Lift UP, is just one of many in Portland that's made changes to continue safely serving its neighbors.