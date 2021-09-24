Warrenton mayor talks concerns over vaccine mandate

Some local governments are worried the battle over a vaccine could have unintended consequences

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The clock is ticking for Oregon’s state workers to either get vaccinated or face losing their jobs.

Governor Kate Brown’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is getting push back from all different kinds of employees — with some even going to court. Some local governments are now worrying the battle over a vaccine could have unintended consequences for public safety.

Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer is concerned his small community on Oregon's north coast could suffer if some of their volunteer fire department has to abide by this mandate.