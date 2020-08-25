WashCo extends emergency declaration by 2 weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County’s Board of Commissioners voted to extended the emergency declaration currently in place by another two weeks.

Heath officials said the move was to continue the battle against COVID-19. Washington County has been tied to the reopening of both Multnomah and Clackamas Counties; all three in the Portland metro area have to meet the same requirements in order to advance to the next phase.

Washington County Public Health Division Manager Tricia Mortell joined AM Extra Tuesday to provide a status update to the county’s response to the coronavirus.