WashCo health official says public health system at capacity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County Health Officer Dr. Christina Baumann joined AM Extra to talk about how the healthcare system is enduring the surge of coronavirus cases in the tri-county region.

The spike in cases across the state–and country–paired with ill-advised holiday travel has health officials scrambling to contain infections and find hospital bends new patients.

Dr. Baumann will join Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines and Clackamas and Washington County EMS Medical Director Dr. Ritu Sahni for a briefing Tuesday.

Although the daily record of COVID-19 cases remained unbroken for the first time in four days, Oregon still added another 1,174 new confirmed/presumed cases of the virus on Monday — along with six new deaths. The Oregon Health Authority’s latest totals put the state at 66,333 cases overall and brought the death toll to 826.