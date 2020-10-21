WashCo official talks early returns, common ballot mistakes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Millions of people have voted early and in some parts of the country record turnouts are already happening.
If you live in Oregon and not have filled out your ballot yet, there are few things you should know to help make sure you get it right.
Washington County spokesperson Philip Bransford joined AM Extra Wednesday to go over how turnout has been so far, common mistakes and the deadline to drop off the ballot or get it in the mail.
