Washington County vaccine rollout plan puts healthcare workers first

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County has seen the second highest number of coronavirus cases — after Multnomah County — with more than 13,000 reported since the pandemic began.

With the vaccine now arriving in Oregon, officials are planning to vaccinate healthcare workers first, then people in long-term care facilities. National health authorities say it may take until mid-summer for everyone to have access to the vaccine.

Washington County Health Officer Tricia Mortell joined AM Extra to talk about their vaccine rollout plan and what else is being done to prevent the spread.