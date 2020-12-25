Washington family recreates iconic images for Christmas card

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KOIN) – A Washington family is taking Christmas cards to a whole new level.

Every year, the Elerdings creatively recreate iconic album covers and movie posters for their annual holiday cards.

“You would not believe some of the crazy lengths that we’ll go to get it just right. It’s a lot of work but it’s a labor of love,” Matt Elerding said. “We’ve done The Village People, The Doors, U2, The Ramones, Saturday Night Fever. Probably my favorite one of all time is the singing Butler, a famous work of art.”

The fun family tradition began 15 years ago. Matt, his wife Heather, son Gage and daughter Abi were taking their annual family holiday photo in their backyard when the idea came about.

“That’s the one that started it all,” Elerding said while holding up an old family Christmas photo. “It’s our Christmas card for that year. I said, hey, let’s do the cool, brooding rock band, you know where we’re all looking off into the distance all sullen. And then I thought, that’s kind of fun, so I thought, what if we did an album cover,” Elerding said.

The very next Christmas the family of four recreated the “Meet the Beatles” album cover and the tradition was born.

After that, they took on the iconic Abbey Road photo.

“Our driveway at home is this long driveway lined with trees. So the kids and I went out there with sidewalk chalk, I’ll never admit to how long it took us to put the crosswalk in, but it turned out great.”

While some cards are easier to make than others, Elerding says planning starts months in advance and can be costly. Over the years, he’s hired photographers and one time even called in a professional make-up artist.

“One year we did KISS. We hired a makeup artist. I’m telling you that it took more than an hour per person,” said. “It’s not like we’re just cutting and pasting our heads on to iconic pictures. We’re going out and we’re getting the costumes, we’re doing the makeup, we’re getting the wigs, we’re doing the whole nine. There was a 100-year-old costume shop in Portland. I don’t think it’s around anymore – Helen’s Costume shop. We would get our costumes from there. Now, I just poke around online till I find what we need.”

Occasionally, the Elerdings’ have had to recruit honorary ‘fill-in family members’ which has included the former mayor of Vancouver, Tim Leavitt.

“He’s been kind enough to join us twice now. He’s done the Breakfast Club or the Christmas club as we call it. And then we did ACDC,” Elerding added. “You know, more often than not my poor wife and daughter has donned facial hair. They’re such good sports.”

2019 was Matt and Heather’s first year being “Empty Nesters” and that’s when they decided to recreate Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ shot, or, in their case, ‘Bridge Over Empty Nest.’

This year the family debuted their version of the Queen II album, which they’ve dubbed ‘Eler-Queen.’

“My goal with these pictures was always the same, and that is to jam as many cool memories into the heads of my children as I could so that when they get older, they hold onto that and have those pictures to remember,” Elerding said.

For the Elerdings, it’s the moments captured that create memories to last a lifetime.

“Looking back, each of these pictures tells their own story and it’s just a cool memory that all four of us get to hold onto for forever.”