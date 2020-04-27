Watch ‘Amazing Race’ winner Uchenna Agu’s home workouts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Uchenna Agu, former Amazing Race winner and All-American at the University of Oregon has an Olympic-caliber workout to take your fitness to Champion & Legends status!

As a 55-year-old elite athlete that can still dunk a basketball, Agu has five essential workout moves to help us get in the best shape of our lives.

Agu currently serves as VP of Global Sales for new CBD health company Champions + Legends and invites everyone working out from home to enter this video-based contest as they give fitness fans a chance to win $1,000 cash prize every week!

