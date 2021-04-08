Water-saving tips from the Regional Water Providers Consortium

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We all could save a little money off our water bill — and one way to conserve the valuable resource could be found in your toilet!

About a quarter of all of the water used in the average home is used for flushing toilets. Bonny Cushman, the program coordinator for the Regional Water Providers Consortium, joined AM Extre with some water-saving tips.

How to check your toilet for leaks:

What you need:

A clock or stopwatch

Leak detection dye (many water providers give away dye stripsor tablets for free to their customers) or food coloring

Instructions:

Remove the toilet tank lid. Drop the dye into the tank (10 drops of food coloring also works). Put the lid back on. Do not flush. Wait 20 minutes. Check your toilet bowl. If you see colored water, you have a leak. If not, you don’t.

How often should I check my toilet for leaks?

Water providers recommend that you check your toilets for leaks at least two times a year. Many toilet leaks are easy to fix and can be done by you, or you can hire a plumber to do the work. Oftentimes it is as easy as replacing your flapper.