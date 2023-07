PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler kicked off the Waterfront Blues Festival on July 1 with a new mural created by local high school student artist Olivia Cheng.

Her works can be found at Portland City Hall, the Winter Light Festival and now the Waterfront Blues Festival.

This latest mural of a water tiger symbolized power, courage, confidence, leadership and strength.

Watch the video for the full report.