Ways to tackle face mask skin problems

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Terms like “co-zits” and “maskney” have been thrown around when it comes to the result of regularly wearing a face mask.
The coverings are now being blamed for an increase in skin-related issues. According to Dr. Pheobe Rich, M.D. of the Oregon Dermatology and Research Center, said the coverings can cause a number of problems that range from acne and peeling skin to rashes and itchiness.
Dr. Rich joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about the nine tips a board of certified dermatologists recently issued regarding facial problems caused by the masks.
9 Ways to Precent Face-Mask Skin Problems
