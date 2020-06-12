‘We Will Rise’ gets new meaning in current times

KOIN News AM Extra

Maureen Briare and Julianne Johnson joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some Portland singers and musicians are sharing a song of hope in an effort to spread peace, love and justice.

The gospel anthem “We Will Rise” was composed years ago but the message has a fresh new message in these trying times.

Maureen Briare with the University of Portland and local Grammy-winner Julianne Johnson joined AM Extra to talk about the song and the inspiration behind it.

