How to properly wear a face mask

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New routines are being added to our daily lives as we adapt to dealing with COVID-19.

One new element many Americans are starting to get used to is having to wear face masks while outside of their homes. To help us adjust, Washington County health officer Dr. Christina Baumann joined AM Extra to demonstrate how to properly wear one.

