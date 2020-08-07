Weekend movie tips: ACLU documentary, baseball flicks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What’s on your weekend watch list?
AM Extra movie critic and film fanatic Erin Keeney shared tips on what to watch, including a new documentary and some baseball movie classic. She also shared big news about movies in theaters.
And she recommended a summer blockbuster to watch.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.