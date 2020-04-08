Weighing the benefits of a reverse mortgage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Volatility in the stock market is fueling economic uncertainty across the globe. While time may allow for some retirement accounts to recover, for many seniors, time is not a luxury they can afford.

Home equity access through a reverse mortgage might be the ideal solution to supplement lost retirement funds. Jeff Foody, the owner of NW Reverse Mortgage talked with AM Extra’s Emily Burris about the benefits and who may want to consider it right now. 

