Weighing the financial impact of the coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The spread of the coronavirus has undoubtedly heightened anxieties about staying healthy, but it also has made an impact on the global economy.

On Friday, markets continued their downward plunge as continuing fears of a full-blown pandemic prompted a sell-off, making for the worst week on Wall Street since 2008.

To help put some sense to how the virus may impact your money, Bridgetown Wealth Management‘s financial planner Cole Mills joined AM Extra to address some common concerns.

Follow the latest developments surrounding the coronavirus