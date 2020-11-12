Weston Kia helps ‘Fill the Soul’ with Meals on Wheels

Dave Hoopes and Julie Piper Finley joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Saturday you can help Meals on Wheels People keep up with the growing demand for food during the pandemic.

Weston Kia in Gresham is partnering with the non-profit to help “Fill the Soul.”

Dave Hoopes with Weston Kia and Julie Piper Finley with Meals on Wheels People joined AM Extra with the details of the event from 10 a.m. to noon on November 14.

Weston Kia
Meals on Wheels People

