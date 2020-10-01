Weston Kia teams with Meals on Wheels

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Meals on Wheels helps older adults and homebound senior get nutritious meals. Now Weston Kia is helping Meals on Wheels in the effort.
Dave Hoopes from Weston Kia joined AM Extra to talk about the ways they’re helping Meals on Wheels — collecting canned goods, donating good and how people can help with donations of time and money.
