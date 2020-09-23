Wet weather can help fire containment, but also trigger mudslides

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews working to fully contain the historic wildfires burning across Oregon typically welcome rain, however, the forecast could put a damper on containment efforts.

The heavy rain slated for this week will increase the threat of mudslides.

Fire behavior analyst Glen Lewis joined AM Extra Wednesday to explain how the storms in the forecast will affect some of the wildfires in our region.

