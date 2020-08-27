What did Clark County residents say about systemic racism?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Council hosted multiple listening sessions in July and August about systemic racism in the county and how it can be addressed.
Councilman John Blom joined AM Extra to talk about what they learned from the sessions, changes that can be implemented and how people can still submit their thoughts.
