What happened to William ‘Huey’ Huson?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — William Roy Huson, who went by Huey, was a Valley cab driver from Medford, Oregon.

The last time anyone spoke to Huey was on the night of his 58th birthday, October 20, 2012. He was in the middle of a shift when he stopped making contact, his cab was found abandoned the next day and Huey’s body was later discovered in Northern Medford.

The hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast joined AM Extra Tuesday with more details about the case.

If anyone has a tip that can help Huson’s case, please contact the Medford police at 541.774.2250.