PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What happens if your car or home is damaged because of the storm?

From car accidents to leaking roofs, you may be evaluating the fallout from the storm and making plans to clean up and repair.

Knowing what steps to take and who to call for help is critical, and time is of the essence.

Assistant Vice President, Kayla Bewersdorff of Property Damage Appraisers shares what you can after this wintry weather.