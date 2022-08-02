PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With it being primary election day in Washington state, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs joined AM Extra to discuss what voters should know.

Washington is one of the few states with same day voter registration which Hobbs says is “very safe.”

Votes are certified three days after the election, but results will likely show up shortly after 8 p.m. on election day.

Voters need to get their ballots to an official drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Watch AM Extra’s interview with Secretary of State Steve Hobbs in the video player above.