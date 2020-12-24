What we know about the new coronavirus variant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington state Governor Jay Inslee has issued a 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers from countries where a new variant of the coronavirus has been circulating.
The countries named in Inslee’s proclamation are the United Kingdom and South Africa. More could be added if the variant spreads.
Clark County Public Health Officer Dr. Steven Krager joined AM Extra to talk about the new variant.
