‘What will you remember about this time?’ Sign encourages Portland to share stories, memories

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nestled along North Montana Avenue in Portland is a pink and blue painted sign that reads “What will you remember about this time?”

It’s a question that’s caught the attention of many in the neighborhood and beyond.

Erin Kelley made the sign(s) and decided to post it in front of her North Portland home soon after COVID-19 hit back in March.

“Within a couple weeks of sheltering at home, I was like we have got to put something up,” Kelley said. “We were so confined with just the five of us… I wanted to find a way to connect with the community and hear what they were experiencing during this time too.”

Over the past couple of months, Kelley says she’s watched the number of responses grow. Dozens of tags now hang on strings stretched between two trees. On most tags, people have jotted down personal stories, memories, and lessons learned.

“Working from home,” “Black Lives Matter,” and “Finding love” are just a few of the things some have said they’ll personally remember about this time.

“It is all over the place of how people interpret the question, ‘What will you remember?'” Kelley said. “As time has gone on, the shift has gone to people talking about being tear-gassed during the riots or feeling optimistic about the future.”

Kelley says she wanted to be able to provide a space for people in the community to come and to share their thoughts– anonymously. She says that it is the sharing of stories and memories that have helped create a sense of community during challenging times.

“We all have stories to tell and have tried to create meaning out of this experience of the last several months and we appreciate stories and we appreciate the sense of community that we can all find in sharing our stories,” Kelley added. “I feel like they are treasures and people have written really heartfelt things on there and profound memories and really distinct stories that are from this date and time.”

Kelley said when she is ready to take the tags down, she would like to offer them to the Oregon Historical Society.