What’s all that screen time doing to your kids’ eyes?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many kids are back in school virtually — which means they’re likely spending even more time in front of screens. Eye experts say all that time looking at digital devices could lead to a rise in nearsightedness.
Donna Mazyck with the National Association of School Nurses and Dr. Rupa Wong joined AM Extra to share tips for parents on how to create safe and healthy learning practices and environments at home.
National Association of School Nurses
Dr. Rupa Wong
