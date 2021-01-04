Wheeler: ‘Criminal violence’ downtown has nothing to do with BLM

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to address ongoing protests, the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing homelessness across the city in 2021.

On Friday, Mayor Wheeler blasted those behind the New Year’s Eve riot in downtown Portland saying “My good faith efforts at de-escalation have been met with ongoing violence and even scorn from radical antifa and anarchists. In response it will be necessary to use additional tools and to push the limits of the tools we already have to bring the criminal destruction and violence to an end.”

Wheeler joined AM Extra Monday to talk more in-depth about his plans for quelling the ongoing criminal violence happening in downtown Portland, including adjusting the legal ramifications for engaging in such activity.

“I’ve called on the legislature to make the penalties much stronger for those engaged in repeated acts of violence and criminal destruction,” Wheeler said Monday. “If this is the fourth, or fifth, or sixth time [a person has committed a crime] in the last six months, then I believe the penalty should be much stiffer than they are currently.”

Watch the full interview above.

For previous editions of Mayor Monday, head here.