Wheeler on nightly vandalism: ‘There is no great cause here’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler joined Emily and Jenny Monday morning to address the recent spurts of nightly vandalism happening in different parts of the city.

Wheeler was quick to acknowledge the repeated incidents were not associated with the Black Lives Matter protests nor demonstrations calling for police reform.

“Let’s be clear, these are not protesters and they’re not engaged in protests,” said Wheeler. “They are criminals and they are vandalizing things. It has got to come to an end, I absolutely denounce that kind of violence.”

On Saturday, Wheeler released a statement responding to the 27 businesses vandalized along NE Sandy Boulevard last week saying the “the people who engaged in criminal destruction are an affront to our community.”

For previous editions of Mayor Monday, head here.