Wheeler talks support for health care workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler made his second visit to AM Extra for another edition of Mayor Monday.
Wheeler talked about the current outlook the city has on tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Among the things discussed were praise for frontline workers, assistance to small businesses, following orders to stay home during beautiful weather and the ongoing monitoring of homeless camps.
