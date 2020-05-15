When will Clackamas County apply to re-open?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The challenge for reopening parts of the Portland metro area safely is top of mind for county and city leaders.
In Clackamas County, commissioners said they understand residents want to get their local economies moving again. But they also realize the safety precautions are the reason why Oregon has done such a good job of flattening the curver.
Clackamas County Chair Jim Bernard joined AM Extra to talk about where the county is and when it might apply to Gov. Brown’s office for entry into the Phase 1 re-opening.
