Why is Portland at the forefront of the BLM movement?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A recent article in the Los Angeles Times put the spotlight on the nightly protests in Portland, noting the vast majority of demonstrators are white.

The piece raised questions as to why the predominantly white, urban, West Coast city– where only 6% of the population is Black–is leading the charge in the national debate over systemic racism rooted in law enforcement practices.

To talk more about the issue, AM Extra welcomed Dr. Ethan Johnson, Chair and Associate Professor for the Black Studies Department at Portland State University.