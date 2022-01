PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “The Amazing Race” continues, but two local contestants are not returning.

Contestants made their return Wednesday night after the race was put on hold for more than a year because of COVID-19. The race was put on hold for a total of 19 months — the longest pit stop in the show’s history.

Only five of the original nine teams returned to the race. Portland couple Taylor and Isaiah Green-Jones were among those teams that opted out.