Will COVID-19 harm your employment status?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The physical toll of contracting COVID-19 is an ordeal of its own. But what about the ramifications coronavirus may have on your job?
Many workers are wondering what their rights may be if they were to get sick for an extended period of time.
Labor attorney Sean Ray joined AM Extra to answer questions about labor laws and what you should expect out of your employer.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.