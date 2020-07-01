Willamette Valley Vineyards to donate $20K with quest for ‘gold’ coins

For every "golden" coin found, the winery will donate $50 to a local food bank and another $50 to a charity of choice.

TURNER, Ore. (KOIN) — Willamette Valley Vineyards has hidden 200 “golden” coins under the capsules of its wine bottles stocked in retailers throughout Oregon and Washington.

For every coin found, WVV founder Jim Bernau says the winery will donate $50 to the winner’s local food bank and another $50 to a charity of choice.

Bernau says the idea to hide “golden” coins was inspired by the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

“It was really just a take-off of Willy Wonka and the golden ticket. Thinking how can we, as adults, have fun,” Bernau said. “They can look at any of the wines that we make. If they’re a Pinot Gris lover they’ll find coins, or if they’re a Riesling lover, or if they love a Rosé and of course Pinot Noir.”

The winery has committed $20,000 to the effort. Bernau says it’s a fun, creative way to get the community involved and give back during challenging times.

“Our nonprofits are in danger. They’re charity efforts need support and this golden coin effort is just a way to draw attention to the unique need our charities have during the pandemic,” Bernau said.

WVV’s golden coin program is valid through Dec. 31, 2020.